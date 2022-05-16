Bargain Shares: Winners in an uncertain world

When I was creating 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio I wanted to gain exposure to likely winners from the cost of living crisis. My pick was H&T (HAT: 365p), a diversified financial services group and the leader in UK pawnbroking, a segment of the alternative credit market that is shunned by the mainstream lenders. A trading update highlights robust growth across all segments.

Since the start of the year, H&T’s pledge book has surged 17 per cent with redemptions stable and loan-to-value ratios prudent, while gold purchasing volumes are back at pre-pandemic levels, supported by a 9 per cent rise in the sterling gold price. Moreover, foreign exchange volumes are recovering quickly as millions of cash-rich holidaymakers jet off to sunnier climes. Self-help initiatives are buoying retail sales of both new and pre-owned jewellery, too.

House broker Shore Capital pencils in a 54 per cent rise in 2022 EPS to 32.2p (and sees upside), and a 16 per cent higher payout per share of 14p, implying a forward PE ratio of 11.3 and prospective dividend yield of 3.8 per cent. H&T’s share price has risen a fifth in the past three months and I raise my target from 400p to 430p.