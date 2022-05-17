Built for solid returns

• Board confident of delivering 8 per cent higher annual pre-tax profit of £55mn

• £20mn profit to be booked from this week’s forward sale of PBSA portfolio

• Development pipeline up 43 per cent to £2bn

Watkin Jones (WJG:233p), a developer specialising in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and build-to-rent (BTR) housing, is on track to deliver record full-year results and materially higher profits in 2023.

The group’s development pipeline has risen 43 per cent to £2bn in the past 12 months, of which £0.6bn is already forward sold, thus offering investors solid visibility of revenue and earnings. For example, following the half-year end, Watkin Jones booked a £20mn profit on the sale of three PBSA sites which will also generate £200mn of revenue during construction over the 2023 and 2024 financial years. This highlights the attractions of the group’s asset-light business model whereby the investor funds the development, thus de-risking the investment case.