/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Built for solid returns

A developer specialising in purpose-built student accommodation and build-to-rent boasts a £2bn development pipeline at a time when increasing numbers of institutional investors are targeting operational property assets as a hedge against inflation
Built for solid returns
May 17, 2022

•    Board confident of delivering 8 per cent higher annual pre-tax profit of £55mn
•    £20mn profit to be booked from this week’s forward sale of PBSA portfolio 
•    Development pipeline up 43 per cent to £2bn

Watkin Jones (WJG:233p), a developer specialising in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and build-to-rent (BTR) housing, is on track to deliver record full-year results and materially higher profits in 2023.

The group’s development pipeline has risen 43 per cent to £2bn in the past 12 months, of which £0.6bn is already forward sold, thus offering investors solid visibility of revenue and earnings. For example, following the half-year end, Watkin Jones booked a £20mn profit on the sale of three PBSA sites which will also generate £200mn of revenue during construction over the 2023 and 2024 financial years. This highlights the attractions of the group’s asset-light business model whereby the investor funds the development, thus de-risking the investment case.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data