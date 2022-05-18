Delivering explosive earnings growth

It pays to take note of changes in the narrative in company announcements. That’s because it’s an indicator of the level of confidence directors have in trading prospects.

For instance, building services contractor TClarke (CTO:149p) issued a bullish update at its annual meeting. Not only has the forward order book hit a record high of £585mn, up 24 per cent since the start of the year, with an implied book-to-bill ratio of 130 per cent, but the group boasts a strong pipeline of potential opportunities across all its targeted market sectors. Data centre projects are driving the growth, so much so that the segment will account for a third of revenue by the year-end and offers significant potential for years to come.

The strength of the order book is such that the directors are “very confident” of delivering 25 per cent higher revenue of £410mn and 36 per cent higher operating profit of £12mn in 2022. House broker Cenkos believes its forecasts “are eminently beatable and bring 2023 revenue estimates of £500mn confidently into view.” That’s not embedded in a current year PE ratio of seven, falling to six in 2023, while a forward dividend yield of 3.4 per cent is attractive, too. Fair value is 186p.