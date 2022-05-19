/
Bargain Shares: Backing an energy transition winner

An African-focused energy group has pulled off a successful fundraise to progress its flagship Moroccan gas project which should create substantial value for shareholders.
May 19, 2022
  • $25.5mn placing and subscription completed
  • one-for-47 open offer to raise $4mn
  • Directors invest $0.6mn in subscription offer

Chariot (CHAR:19.55p), an African-focused energy group, has announced a $29.5mn (£23.6mn) fundraising, at 18p a share, to advance its low-cost flagship Anchois Gas development, offshore of Morocco.

Pitched at a tiny 2 per cent discount to the market price, the placing and subscription element of the equity raise completed in double quick time, a sign of strong investor support. Existing shareholders have until 8 June to submit their open offer applications. I would advise doing so for multiple reasons.

