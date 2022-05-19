Cream rises to the top at Nestlé

Until a few months ago, investors had collectively thumbed their noses at slow, strong and steady companies. Instead, ‘to the moon’ tech stocks boasting high growth and industry disruption were all the rage. Now, with many of those firms appearing to have over-promised, and with stagflation concerns mounting, a new light is shining on the defensive qualities of the old masters of the universe.

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Proven ability to raise prices

Defensive product volume mix

Focus on reinvestment

Consistent dividend growth Bear points Health food legislation uncertain

Consumer limits to price rises

The world’s largest food and beverages firm, Nestlé (CH:NESN), is one such business. The food giant started as an infant formula firm in Vevey, Switzerland in 1867, and now owns more than 30 ‘billionaire’ brands, such as KitKat bars, San Pellegrino water, and Nescafé coffee grounds, which account for three-quarters of sales.