Ideas Farm: The wrong Hill to die on

Last year’s shake-up of London's listing rules already looks dated
May 19, 2022
  • The Hill Review’s suggestions are just months old…
  • …but already look like answers to the wrong question
  • Lots of idea-generating content

A few months ago, just a quarter of Finns wanted to join Nato. This past week, with the backing of the ruling Social Democrat party and 76 per cent of the population, the Nordic nation announced its intention to join the military alliance. After seven decades of neutrality, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended one of the country’s most important notions about itself.

Assumptions quickly form, spread, and harden. Then the world changes, and they crumble.

