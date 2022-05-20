Private Investor's Diary: Adjusting the energy mix

The war in Ukraine continues with Russia giving up on its initial aim of taking Kyiv and concentrating its forces on the eastern regions. Evidence of atrocities firmed the resolve of Western countries in their support of Ukraine. Western allies introduced further sanctions, and as I write, the European Union is still discussing a complete ban on Russian oil and its export to other countries using ships with any connections to EU citizens. Supply shortages due to war/sanctions and the reintroduction of Covid lockdowns in China increased commodity prices. Commodities from oil and gas to foodstuffs such as wheat to industrial metals such as nickel have hit multi-year highs. Inflation continued to move higher and last week the governor of the Bank of England warned of “apocalyptic” food prices.

The US Treasury 10-year yield ended April at 2.89 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent at the end of March. The yield has since moved over 3.0 per cent but is currently at 2.97 per cent. The next level of note is 3.25 per cent, which it last reached in November 2018, when the Federal Reserve previously tried to reverse quantitative easing. Back then, quantitative tightening, in which it sells some of its reserves of bonds rather than buying, did not go down well at all. It had to quickly change course leading to a rapid recovery in equity markets. Many expect a repeat of that process in the coming months as economic growth stutters. The problem this time is inflation. Once there is evidence that it is peaking, maybe then the Federal Reserve will relax policy. That is what to look out for over the summer.

Rising bond yields have undermined the valuations of technology/growth stocks. The case for high valuations was based on the premise that subdued government bond yields lowered the rate at which one discounted future growth. One can't have it both ways, so the increase in bond yields has undermined valuations. Throw in some results that fell short of expectations (Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL)), and the result is the Nasdaq was down 13.4 per cent on the month and 21.2 per cent this year. The S&P 500 fared slightly better, falling 8.8 per cent in April, while continental European markets did better. The Italian MIB was off 3.7 per cent, the German Dax 2.2 per cent and the French Cac 1.9 per cent. The UK continues to perform relatively well. The FTSE All-Share was up 0.3 per cent and is the only leading equity market to be up on the year, up 0.8 per cent. The All-Share's strength is all down to the FTSE 100 with its exposure to commodity and defensive companies: the FTSE 250 is down 11.8 per cent this year, and elsewhere the Aim market is down 16.0 per cent.