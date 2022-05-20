What to do when your pension hits the LTA

Increasing numbers of pensions' values are breaching the lifetime allowance You can apply for lifetime allowance protection in certain circumstances It can still be worth contributing to pensions even if this means their value exceeds the lifetime allowance

I recently asked the do-it-yourself (DIY) investment platforms what their customers' most common questions on self-invested personal pensions (Sipps) are. And one of the most common subjects was how to manage the pensions Lifetime Allowance (LTA) – despite this only affecting a relatively small number of pension savers.

This may be because increasing numbers of pension pots' values are exceeding the LTA – the amount you can build up in them without having to pay a penalty charge. This is because the pensions LTA has been reduced over the past decade from a peak of £1.8mn in 2012 and the current level of £1,073,100 is frozen until 2026.