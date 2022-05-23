Farming winners from climate change and geopolitical tensions

First-quarter revenue rises 12 per cent to $11.2mn

Quarterly pre-tax profit up 8 per cent to $0.97mn

Net cash of $6.5mn after $7mn of costs including final dividend, PSK acquisition and exit from Russia

An Israeli-based technology group is generating strong growth, has a bumper pipeline of tenders, and offers a play on the global food crisis, too.

The war in Ukraine is not only accentuating the impact of the ongoing energy crisis, but has prompted the governor of the Bank of England to warn of "apocalyptic food prices", too. Fertiliser prices have more than trebled in the past year, which will feed into sharply higher shop prices, while at the same time the breadbasket of the world is unable to ship 20mn tonnes of grain in storage due to blockades in the Black Sea. To compound matters, global warming is continuing to impact crop yields.