/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

Five recovery stocks

After resuming its long-term underperformance, can our recovery screen itself recover?
Five recovery stocks
May 23, 2022

“The Late Bloomers screen should work,” its creator (and my predecessor) Algy Hall cautiously told me in January, as he handed over his sprawling collection of files.

At the time, I assumed he was talking about its performance. I’m now pretty sure he meant the complex set of spreadsheets and calculations involved in generating each year’s results. Fortunately, after four months inhabiting Algy’s thought processes and digital trails, I’ve got them to function correctly.

The recovery-focused screen’s performance has, alas, resumed its underwhelming streak.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data