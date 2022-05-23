Five recovery stocks

“The Late Bloomers screen should work,” its creator (and my predecessor) Algy Hall cautiously told me in January, as he handed over his sprawling collection of files.

At the time, I assumed he was talking about its performance. I’m now pretty sure he meant the complex set of spreadsheets and calculations involved in generating each year’s results. Fortunately, after four months inhabiting Algy’s thought processes and digital trails, I’ve got them to function correctly.

The recovery-focused screen’s performance has, alas, resumed its underwhelming streak.