Drilling for bumper profits

2021 underlying operating profit rises 150 per cent to $6.5mn (£5.2mn)

Drilling programme could ramp up production by 20 per cent by 2023

Oil price hedges start to unwind in second half, so strong oil price set to have material impact on profits

Trinity Exploration & Production (TRIN:125p), an independent oil and gas explorer and producer focused on Trinidad and Tobago, plans to scale up its onshore drilling campaign this year, having taken a prudent approach to pause these activities in 2021.

The surging oil price certainly supports plans to spend $14mn-$17mn to target 0.45-1.1mn barrels of reserves by drilling four conventional low angle wells (including two wells in the PS-4 Block, acquired in 2021), one horizontal well and one deep appraisal well. Analyst James McCormack of house broker Cenkos Securities estimates that each low angle well will have an initial production rate of 55 barrels of oil per day (bopd), an expected recovery of up to 70,000 barrels, and generate a 31 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) based on a $1.8mn investment. The low angle wells will target some of the 35 opportunities identified by Trinity following interpretation of the 3D seismic data acquired in 2020, thus de-risking the planned investment.