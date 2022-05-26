Saving via a Junior Sipp

A pension started when a child is young could grow to a large value by the time they retire

You can invest up to £3,600 a year into a Junior Isa

Savings in a Junior Sipp cannot be used for expenses earlier in life

If you’re looking to help a child or grandchild financially, ensuring their financial security in retirement may not be what you think of first. But investing in a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) for a child can be a valuable benefit.

Ensuring a good retirement income is very important, but for many people financial pressures, particularly in early adult life, mean that this is not a priority. Although auto-enrolment means that more young adults are now likely to contribute to pensions than in the past, they might just contribute the minimum required, and spend their earnings on expenses such as repaying student debt, saving up for deposits to buy homes or starting a family.