Shaping up your Sipp for trying times

How do market rotations affect the best rules of thumb for shaping your Sipp?

We outline good practice, and some key portfolio vulnerabilities

Prosaic as it sounds, taking a common sense approach to asset allocation has helped many a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) stay on track through the ups and downs of markets. Broad rules of thumb can help keep your Sipp in shape, whether your goal is to maximise capital growth, eke out an income or protect your portfolio against volatility.

The bad news is that constructing a portfolio appears to have grown more complicated lately. High levels of inflation have pervaded our lives and central banks are seeking to put the genie back into the bottle by raising interest rates – something that has upended markets and hit the winning stocks of the last decade especially hard, while also playing havoc with one particular portfolio diversifier. It has served as a stark reminder that market conditions can change quickly and significantly.