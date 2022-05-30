/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

‘Cash is king’ stocks

Following a change to its criteria in 2021, our high-flying Cash Magic screen has come back to earth. Can it recover its touch?
‘Cash is king’ stocks
May 30, 2022

“Sales are vanity, profit is sanity, cash is reality,” goes one version of the famous investing adage. “Cash is king,” goes another.

We can debate how much equity investors have heeded this wisdom over the past decade. On the one hand, a raft of high-growth, disruptive businesses listed without ever having turned a profit.

Companies like taxi app Uber (US:UBER), food delivery group Deliveroo (ROO) and peer to peer lender Funding Circle (FCH) each went public without a clear pathway to free cash flow (FCF) generation, after years of encouragement from early-stage backers to focus on turning ready supplies of capital into platform and sales growth. Hitting profitability, let alone generating enough cash for the business to stand on its own two feet, was someone else’s problem further down the line.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data