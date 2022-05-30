‘Cash is king’ stocks

“Sales are vanity, profit is sanity, cash is reality,” goes one version of the famous investing adage. “Cash is king,” goes another.

We can debate how much equity investors have heeded this wisdom over the past decade. On the one hand, a raft of high-growth, disruptive businesses listed without ever having turned a profit.

Companies like taxi app Uber (US:UBER), food delivery group Deliveroo (ROO) and peer to peer lender Funding Circle (FCH) each went public without a clear pathway to free cash flow (FCF) generation, after years of encouragement from early-stage backers to focus on turning ready supplies of capital into platform and sales growth. Hitting profitability, let alone generating enough cash for the business to stand on its own two feet, was someone else’s problem further down the line.