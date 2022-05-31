Get defensive with Inspired

Who doesn’t want help with their energy bills? For businesses, which don't have a price ceiling in the UK like households, gas and electricity costs are eroding margins across most sectors, alongside higher labour and transport costs.

IC TIP: Buy at 14p Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Power cost hikes mean orders are up

ESG division shows strong growth prospects

Key assurance division has strong cash profit history Bear points Contract-based work could slow in downturn

Exposure to Gazprom UK risk

In January, we suggested gas producer Serica Energy (SQZ) as a way for investors to make some gains on the back of spiralling energy costs. A significant increase in Serica’s share price has now been wiped away as the market has priced in the new windfall tax (Stifel even knocked its target price from 453p to 350p in response) but strong earnings remain locked in.