Ideas Farm: What music hits tell us about IPOs

What makes a hit song? In 2006, a Columbia University doctoral student called Michael Salganik set out to answer that question. Or to quote directly from the study that followed: “How can success in cultural markets be at once strikingly distinct from average performance, and yet so hard to anticipate for profit-motivated experts armed with extensive market research?”

To do so, he and his colleagues came up with a clever experiment. They built a website of 48 songs by unknown artists, which users could save and then download to their own private library. The academics then randomly assigned 14,341 participants to either browse and rate songs in the library alone, or to one of eight virtual social worlds in which they could view information on how frequently each song had been downloaded by previous participants in their group.