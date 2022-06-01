/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

Should we draw from our pensions to fund Isas?

Pensions and Isas are both tax efficient but you can withdraw from Isas tax free
Should we draw from our pensions to fund Isas?
June 1, 2022
By David Gibb and Shelley McCarthy

If personal loans have higher rates than mortgages it can be a good idea to pay them off first

This investor needs to weigh up the immediate tax benefits of pension contributions against a possible lifetime allowance charge

She should consider reducing her husband's drawdown Sipp's risk level

Reader Portfolio
Joanna and her husband 57 and 75
Description

Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Reduce debt, pay off mortgages by 2025, build up Isas and workplace pensions, withdraw from investment accounts efficiently, 5% annual total return plus 5% income when retired, reduce investments' risk, spend less time managing investments.

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Joanna is age 57 and earns £95,000 a year plus a discretionary bonus, which amounted to 20 per cent in the 2021/22 tax year. Her husband is 75 and retired last year. He receives £10,500 from the state pension, £14,500 from an index-linked final salary pension and £24,000 a year from a pension in drawdown which is run as a medium-risk portfolio by a financial adviser. It has a value of about £126,000 and they plan to run it down over the next five years.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data