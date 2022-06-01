Should we draw from our pensions to fund Isas?

If personal loans have higher rates than mortgages it can be a good idea to pay them off first
This investor needs to weigh up the immediate tax benefits of pension contributions against a possible lifetime allowance charge
She should consider reducing her husband's drawdown Sipp's risk level
Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.
Reduce debt, pay off mortgages by 2025, build up Isas and workplace pensions, withdraw from investment accounts efficiently, 5% annual total return plus 5% income when retired, reduce investments' risk, spend less time managing investments.
Joanna is age 57 and earns £95,000 a year plus a discretionary bonus, which amounted to 20 per cent in the 2021/22 tax year. Her husband is 75 and retired last year. He receives £10,500 from the state pension, £14,500 from an index-linked final salary pension and £24,000 a year from a pension in drawdown which is run as a medium-risk portfolio by a financial adviser. It has a value of about £126,000 and they plan to run it down over the next five years.