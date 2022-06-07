A high-quality property inflation hedge

Net asset value (NAV) total return of 30.9 per cent in financial year

Industrial assets deliver 38 per cent total return

Dividend restated to pre-pandemic levels and covered 113 per cent by earnings

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (SREI:57.2p) has delivered a thumping 25 per cent increase in NAV to £372mn (75.8p a share), buoyed by an overweight exposure to the hot industrial sector and strong rental growth across the portfolio. The industrial segment accounted for 47.6 per cent of the £523mn portfolio valuation at 31 March 2022, having produced a 38 per cent total return in the 12-month period.

The astute acquisitions of the 400,000 square foot (sq ft) Langley Park multi-let industrial estate in Chippenham and 150,000 sq ft Stanley Green Trading Estate in Cheadle have not only proved well timed, but increased exposure to a segment that is delivering bumper rental growth in a tight market. Having spent £36.5mn acquiring the two industrial assets in December 2020, they have since been revalued at £52.2mn and now account for 10 per cent of the portfolio. Langley Park’s valuation is based on a net initial yield (NIY) of 5.7 per cent, but has a reversionary yield of 6.9 per cent as open market rents are significantly above contracted rents. For example, recent rent reviews resulted in 27 per cent plus rental uplifts for two major tenants.