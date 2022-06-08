Bargain Shares: On the upgrade

Interim pre-tax profit of £2.2mn on 52 per cent higher revenue of £29.3mn beats previous earnings guidance by 10 per cent

Foreign currency volumes have risen from 60 to 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels since March 2022

Pledge book and precious metal buying now back to pre-pandemic levels

Analysts push through 17 and 7 per cent profit upgrades for 2022 and 2023

Middlesbrough-based Ramsdens (RFX:208.5p), a diversified financial services group, has delivered a better than expected first-half pre-tax profit of £2.2mn, reversing a Covid-impacted loss of £0.1mn in the same period last year.

Despite travel restrictions in the final quarter of 2021, the group’s foreign currency exchange business delivered £94mn of currency to customers. At 31 March 2022, volumes were around 60 per cent of pre-pandemic and have since risen to 85 per cent, reflecting the surge in air travel in recent months. Moreover, foreign currency exchange gross margin is higher than before the pandemic, partly as rivals such as Hays Travel and Thomas Cook exited the market. Having generated 22 per cent of group gross profit of £15.7mn in the first half, house broker Liberum Capital believes the segment will account for 35 per cent of its upgraded full-year gross profit estimate of £36.7mn.