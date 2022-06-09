Digi-driven Wickes looks well built

DIY companies enjoyed booming trade over the course of the pandemic. Consumers, stuck at home during lockdown, turned to home improvement projects in their droves as they transformed the spare room into a remote working space and spruced up the garden. It didn’t hurt the sector, of course, that hardware stores could stay open as “essential retail” during periods when much of the wider retail economy was forcibly shut.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Digital innovation

Resilient customer base

Store refits bearing fruit Bear points High leasehold debt Reversal of pandemic DIY boom

But now DIY retailer revenues are falling back as we enter a more normalised trading and demand environment. Kingfisher’s (KGF) recent figures are a case in point. The home improvement company, which operates B&Q and Screwfix, revealed in a trading update for its first quarter to 30 April that while revenue was up by over 16 per cent on a three-year basis, it had dipped 5.4 per cent on the 2021 comparative.