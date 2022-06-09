Vistry looks like a house market bargain

The share prices of UK housebuilders have taken a hammering this year.
Tip style
Value
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Galliford Try acquisition well integrated
- Focus on affordable housing
- Net cash position
- Sector M&A could put floor under shares
Bear points
- Build cost inflation
- House price growth set to slow
By the end of last week, Bellway (BWY) was down 31 per cent, Taylor Wimpey's (TW) shares had dropped by 26 per cent, Redrow’s (RDW) by 25 per cent, Vistry’s (VTY) by 24 per cent and Persimmon’s (PSN) by 23 per cent.