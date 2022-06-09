Vistry looks like a house market bargain

The share prices of UK housebuilders have taken a hammering this year.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Galliford Try acquisition well integrated

Focus on affordable housing

Net cash position

Sector M&A could put floor under shares Bear points Build cost inflation

House price growth set to slow

By the end of last week, Bellway (BWY) was down 31 per cent, Taylor Wimpey's (TW) shares had dropped by 26 per cent, Redrow’s (RDW) by 25 per cent, Vistry’s (VTY) by 24 per cent and Persimmon’s (PSN) by 23 per cent.