How do I generate a regular and reliable income of £40,000-£45,000 a year?

Reader Portfolio Natalie 62 Description Sipp and Isa invested in funds and direct shareholdings, cash, residential property Objectives Retirement income of £40,000-£45,000 a year, generate income and growth, sell buy-to-let properties tax-efficiently and reinvest proceeds in Sipp and Isa, pass on assets to children, reduce cost of investing. Portfolio type Investing for income

Natalie is 62, divorced and earns £10,000 a year. She has two adult children. Her home is worth about £600,000 and mortgage-free. She also owns three buy-to-let properties worth about £680,000 in total, which are mortgage-free and produce income of £31,000 a year before tax and costs.