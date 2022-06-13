How do I generate a regular and reliable income of £40,000-£45,000 a year?

- This investor plans to sell her buy-to-let properties and invest the proceeds in shares and funds to help generate £40,000-£45,000 a year
- It might be better if she keeps some or all of her properties
- She should diversify her investments
Reader Portfolio
Natalie 62
Description
Sipp and Isa invested in funds and direct shareholdings, cash, residential property
Objectives
Retirement income of £40,000-£45,000 a year, generate income and growth, sell buy-to-let properties tax-efficiently and reinvest proceeds in Sipp and Isa, pass on assets to children, reduce cost of investing.
Portfolio type
Investing for income
Natalie is 62, divorced and earns £10,000 a year. She has two adult children. Her home is worth about £600,000 and mortgage-free. She also owns three buy-to-let properties worth about £680,000 in total, which are mortgage-free and produce income of £31,000 a year before tax and costs.