Targeting small-cap deep value plays

I have always taken the view to run winners until a company’s valuation becomes overly stretched or the rationale for making the original investment material changes.

A case in point is BP Marsh & Partners (BPM: 299p), an Aim-traded insurance sector investment company that has produced a 275 per cent total return (including dividends of 30.78p) since I first suggested buying the shares, at 88p ('Hyper value small-cap buy', 22 Jan 2012). In the past decade, the company’s net asset value (NAV) per share has risen 179 per cent from 166p to 462.7p. In the 12 months to 31 January 2022, NAV increased by 11 per cent to £166.6mn, buoyed by a 14.7 per gain on BP Marsh’s £149.3mn portfolio of 13 equity investments and £2.9mn net gains from three disposals which realised £9.9mn.

Since the financial year-end, BP Marsh has doubled net cash to £17.4mn (48p a share) by exiting Spanish insurance broker consolidator Summa Insurance Brokerage. The strong cash position will be mainly recycled to provide existing investee companies with additional capital to make strategic acquisitions, says managing director Alice Foulk. That’s a sensible strategy and one that should assist in delivering further double-digit increases in BP Marsh’s NAV per share.