Industrials Reit should evade a 'shed' bubble

Not all warehouses – or ‘sheds’ – are the same. On the one hand, there are the cathedral-sized spaces that act as centralised hubs for businesses serving our insatiable desire for online shopping. On the other, you might find brewers of hoppy IPAs on business parks filled with other small warehouses.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Well-defined multi-let industrial niche

Diverse and expanding rent roll

Trades at a discount to forecast NAV

Confident of 10 per cent annual returns Bear points Economy-wide inflation already hot

Possible share price contagion from sector

The stock market does not appear to recognise this distinction, based on the 10 per cent drop in the share price of Industrials Reit (MLI) since 5 May. That was the day the real estate investment trust (Reit), along with several high-flying logistics landlords, began to sell off following a profit warning from Amazon (US:AMZN). Suddenly, investors feared the industrial market had become too dependent on the company specifically and ecommerce generally.