Industrials Reit should evade a 'shed' bubble

Amazon’s recent profit warning hit the multi-let industrial landlord. It shouldn’t have.
June 16, 2022

Not all warehouses – or ‘sheds’ – are the same. On the one hand, there are the cathedral-sized spaces that act as centralised hubs for businesses serving our insatiable desire for online shopping. On the other, you might find brewers of hoppy IPAs on business parks filled with other small warehouses.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Well-defined multi-let industrial niche
  • Diverse and expanding rent roll
  • Trades at a discount to forecast NAV
  • Confident of 10 per cent annual returns
Bear points
  • Economy-wide inflation already hot
  • Possible share price contagion from sector

The stock market does not appear to recognise this distinction, based on the 10 per cent drop in the share price of Industrials Reit (MLI) since 5 May. That was the day the real estate investment trust (Reit), along with several high-flying logistics landlords, began to sell off following a profit warning from Amazon (US:AMZN). Suddenly, investors feared the industrial market had become too dependent on the company specifically and ecommerce generally.

