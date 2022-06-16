Is Adidas a shoo-in for growth?

The trainers market has been running on a treadmill at full pelt for the last decade. No longer simply used for playing sports or for casualwear, trainers are now as likely to be spotted walking the floors of corporate offices as they are on high-end catwalks.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Attractively valued compared with peers

Strong brand supported by high marketing spend

Margin growth driven by higher direct-to-consumer sales

Track record of shareholder returns Bear points Ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in China

Changing trends in consumer spending

Collectible Adidas (Ger:ADS) footwear designed with the help of luxury fashion house Chanel and celebrity rapper Pharrell Williams cost over $1,000 a pair, and often fetch ten times that at resale. This means big business for the German brand, which is now the second most valuable apparel brand in the world, according to Kantar, which also reported the rise and rise of ‘athleisure’ brands such as Lululemon (US:LULU) and Puma (DE:PUM) in its yearly brands list.