Shares for safety

The premise of investing for safety is probably a 'false flag' for investors who believe in the value method. Shouldn’t all investors take up positions with an idea of how much risk to take? What we mean is not a rush to traditionally defensive shares, as perhaps might be implied, but a reassessment of how value investing can work at a time of market disruption. Most of the best-known value investors including a certain Sage from Omaha are currently shovelling cash into the markets to buy up businesses where valuations have suffered in the general rout, but which also offer a hedge against inflation. But that does not mean that stocks are suddenly better value because in certain instances they are cheaper. That path leads to the value trap. The truth is that modern value investing looks very much like the old-style of value investing, it is still a discipline that is based on absolutes and the disciplined ability to act against instinctive human behaviour.

Current market conditions would seem made for a value investing revival, but investors must remember that investing with a margin of safety on hand is still important.

One of the questions that sometimes troubles value investors is why the theoretical work on which they base their strategies has seen very few updates over the years. Most people will have read Benjamin Graham – and brandished the Intelligent Investor with all the fervour of revolutionary Red Guards – but this is still a book that, apart from an update in the early 1970s, bases the bulk of its theory on the author’s experiences of the depression and the post-war boom. Some may even point to Seth Klarman’s almost impossible to obtain investing bible Margin of Safety as an updated treatise for value investors, published in 1991 – although the £2,500 price tag on the out-of-print book gives the notion of 'value' a whole new definition.