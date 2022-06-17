An unloved deep value play

Strategic review could lead to an outright sale of the investment company

Latest funding round of portfolio company Federated Wireless implies Allied Minds’ stake is worth 40 per cent more than its own market capitalisation

Investee company Orbital Sidekick in discussions with strategic partners to provide funding to add its product to an additional six satellite launches

Allied Minds (ALM:17.5p), a Boston-based intellectual property (IP) commercialisation company focused on investing in early-stage companies with disruptive technologies, is undertaking a strategic review that could lead to an outright sale of the company, or alternatively distribution of its assets and cash reserves to its long-suffering shareholders.

The complexities of IFRS accounting standards means that the best way to value Allied Minds is on a sum-of-the-parts basis given that the last reported net asset value of $44.65mn (15.1p a share) in the recently published 2021 annual accounts materially understates the value held in its portfolio companies.