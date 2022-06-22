Bargain Shares: A Ben Graham value play

• £46.3mn acquisition of Scottish housebuilding and timber operations of Mactaggart & Mickel

• Analysts upgrade EPS estimates by 5 and 10 per cent to 20.5p and 22.8p for 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years

• Closing net debt of £39mn at 31 May 2022 is £11mn lower than analyst forecasts

Springfield Properties (SPR:118p), a housebuilder focused on developing a mix of private and affordable housing in Scotland, is acquiring the Scottish housebuilding and timber operations of Mactaggart & Mickel. The premium brand housebuilder primarily targets the three- to five-bedroom private home market in highly desirable locations centred around Glasgow and Edinburgh, and complements Springfield’s previous acquisitions of Dawn Homes, Walker Group and Tulloch Homes.

The £46.3mn total consideration comprises a cash payment of £10.5mn on completion and deferred cash payments of £35.8mn spread over the next five years. The acquisition includes 17 sites, of which 16 have planning consent, and adds 700 plots with a gross development value of £230mn to the group’s land bank. The deal also includes Mactaggart & Mickel’s timber frame factory near Glasgow, thus enabling Springfield to source more supply for its Central Belt activities than from its existing facility in Elgin. In addition, Springfield has established a strategic alliance with Mactaggart & Mickel Group to enable the group the opportunity to make future acquisitions from the latter's 2,300-acre remaining land bank.