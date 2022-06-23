Bargain Shares: On the hunt for undervalued high yielding property

Annual pre-tax profit of £7.1mn and earnings per share (EPS) of 6.1p in 12 months to 31 March 2022

Adjusted net asset value (NAV) per share up 10 per cent to 47.3p

Annual dividend per share rises 11 per cent to 0.5p

“In adversity comes opportunity”, says Ben Habib, chief executive of Aim-traded UK and eastern European property fund manager and investor First Property (FPO: 31p).

In particular, the property stalwart sees the “Warsaw office market as a terrific spot to be in as new supply is coming to a thumping halt [in a tight market] and the economy continues to expand.” Habib sees “rents in Poland’s capital city going up substantially in the next 12 to 18 months”, and notes that a doubling of building costs is accentuating the crunch in the market at a time when Ukranian businesses are being forced to relocate their operations.