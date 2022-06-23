Dog-proof your portfolio with CVS

A dog is for life, not just for lockdown – and so too are vet bills. Veterinary practices typically prove resilient during economic downturns, therefore, in spite of their high fees, and the pandemic pet boom should further stoke demand.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Pet boom growth continues

Debt pile down

Historically cheap shares

Long-term demand Bear points Vet shortage

Competition concerns

Anyone who has visited their local vets will have noted a distinct lack of corporate glamour. Few other companies have hair and worming powder lying around their offices. However, since regulations were relaxed in 1999 to allow non-vets to own practices, investors have rushed to cash in on the then-cottage industry, and over half of the UK veterinary market is now controlled by six corporate giants.