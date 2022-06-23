Lindsell Train Global Equity: a dull safe haven?

Two paths stand out for fund managers looking to reassure their investors during bouts of bad performance. They can apologise and point to lessons learned, or they can blame the market.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Backs sturdy businesses with leading brands

Core holdings should handle inflation

Strong performance record

Consistent and long-term process Bear points Question marks over largest holding

Overlap with LF Lindsell Train UK fund

Among the most prominent fund managers of recent decades, there are good examples of both. Anthony Bolton, M&G’s Tom Dobell and Rathbone’s Carl Stick are among the many professional investors who have at some point apologised for a run of poor returns. A good example of a blame-based approach might be Neil Woodford, who attributed underperformance in the first half of 2019 to a “momentum-driven” market which, in his firm’s words, paid little or no regard to fundamentals. Whichever path they take, a manager’s explanations can be telling in difficult times.