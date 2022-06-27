14 Big Reliables

Big is beautiful. Or is it?

As any entry-level business textbook will tell you, economies of scale tend to be a positive for companies. Expansion in a firm’s productive capacity should lead to a fall in relative cost per productive unit. A sure-fire way to maximise profitability, therefore, is to get bigger.

Much of corporate finance also dedicates itself to the notion that greater size is advantageous. One of the chief arguments for M&A activity – in addition to the ‘synergies’ that serve as a byword for the aforementioned economies of scale – is that a greater share of a market leads to better profit margins, declining inventory-to-sales ratios and lower relative marketing costs and other overheads.