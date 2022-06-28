Bargain Shares: Farming upgrades

Record half-year results ahead of management expectations prompt third earnings upgrade since March 2022

First-half pre-tax profit up 85 per cent to £10.2mn on a third higher revenue of £335mn

Half-year dividend per share hiked 8 per cent to 5.4p

Specialist agricultural products supplier Wynnstay (WYN:630p) continues to deliver strong trading results across its business, so much so that house broker Shore Capital pushed through its third earnings upgrade since March following a bumper crop of half-year results. Analyst Akhil Patel now expects Wynnstay to deliver full-year pre-tax profit of £15.4mn and earnings per share (EPS) of 58.4p (18 per cent upgrades), up from £11.5mn and 45.9p, respectively, in 2021. He also edged up his full-year dividend per share estimate from 16.3p to 16.6p, or 7 per cent higher than the payout in 2021.

As noted previously, Wynnstay has been benefiting from significant inflationary pressures in the farming industry, accounting for £80mn of the revenue increase in the six-month trading period. In the group’s agricultural division (feed, arable and fertiliser blending products), the price of feed wheat and barley have surged by more than 40 per cent since the autumn, and the cost of ammonium nitrate and potash, both key ingredients in fertiliser, have spiked more than 150 per cent in the past 12 months. This is a direct consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the former is a global producer of ammonium nitrate and the two countries account for 30 per cent of the world’s traded wheat.