/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

A gold tracker that can hedge against uncertainty

Recession worries could soon push the gold price above its range-bound trading
A gold tracker that can hedge against uncertainty
June 30, 2022

Last week, a man in Thailand robbed a gold shop to cover his bitcoin losses. In terms of financial allegories, it’s hard to beat, as it follows years of talk of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies taking over from gold as an inflation hedge. The unarguable arrival of inflation has put paid to that idea.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

Offers balance to negative real rates

Outlook points to higher prices

ETCs stability trumps gold miners

Tracker fees now even lower

Bear points

No dividends

Near all-time high sterling price 

But at the same time, interest has remained flat since a surge in buying in the weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Judging by the rate of inflows into exchange traded funds (ETFs) and exchange traded commodity (ETC) funds, gold’s attraction is still well below levels seen in 2019 and 2020. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data