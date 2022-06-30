A gold tracker that can hedge against uncertainty

Last week, a man in Thailand robbed a gold shop to cover his bitcoin losses. In terms of financial allegories, it’s hard to beat, as it follows years of talk of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies taking over from gold as an inflation hedge. The unarguable arrival of inflation has put paid to that idea.
Offers balance to negative real rates
Outlook points to higher prices
ETCs stability trumps gold miners
Tracker fees now even lower
No dividends
Near all-time high sterling price
But at the same time, interest has remained flat since a surge in buying in the weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Judging by the rate of inflows into exchange traded funds (ETFs) and exchange traded commodity (ETC) funds, gold’s attraction is still well below levels seen in 2019 and 2020.