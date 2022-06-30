Ideas Farm: Good grief

Financial losses are a kind of grief

Lessons for investors’ losses

Lots of idea-generating content

For global equities, 2022 has been the worst start to a year this century. The MSCI World Index, a basket of large and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed markets, is down 16.8 per cent – worse than the routs at the same point in 2002, 2020 and even 2008.

If the scale of the sell-off has been an outlier, the way it is described feels familiar. Typically, we talk of crashes as pain to be swallowed. For investors, 2022 will be 'one to forget' and 'move on' from.