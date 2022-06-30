/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas farm

Ideas Farm: Good grief

Should you 'swallow' financial pain, or try to process it?
Ideas Farm: Good grief
June 30, 2022
  • Financial losses are a kind of grief
  • Lessons for investors’ losses
  • Lots of idea-generating content

For global equities, 2022 has been the worst start to a year this century. The MSCI World Index, a basket of large and mid-cap stocks across 23 developed markets, is down 16.8 per cent – worse than the routs at the same point in 2002, 2020 and even 2008.

If the scale of the sell-off has been an outlier, the way it is described feels familiar. Typically, we talk of crashes as pain to be swallowed. For investors, 2022 will be 'one to forget' and 'move on' from.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data