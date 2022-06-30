On the property beat

There are various mechanisms through which companies return capital to their shareholders, but the one I favour most is a tender offer. That’s because distributions made this way enable shareholders to decide whether to realise capital from their holdings, while the process can also enhance net asset value (NAV) per share.

A good example is Alpha Real Trust (ARTL:153p), a company that invests in high-yielding property and asset-backed debt and equity investments. As I noted recently, Alpha delivered a record NAV per share of 216p in the 2021/22 financial year with net cash accounting for £54.3mn of its book value of £133.2mn.

The board are now returning £11.2mn through a tender offer priced at 175p a share, above the market price but below NAV. This means that if all Alpha shareholders participate – the tender equates to 10.3 per cent of the 61.98mn shares in issue – then they benefit from a share sale above the market price while proforma NAV rises to almost 220p per share. It’s a win-win situation. Moreover, in the event that some holders decide not to participate, then those tendering more than their basic allocation will benefit from a larger redemption. That’s exactly what I would suggest doing before the tender deadline of 13 July.