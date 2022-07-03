/
Can we educate our children privately and retire in 17 years?

Can we educate our children privately and retire in 17 years?
July 3, 2022
By Michael Lapham and Rebecca Williams
  • These investors need to work out whether they can afford to give their children nearly £500,000 and retire as soon as they plan
  • They should get professional advice on whether to consolidate their pensions
  • They should invest their children's savings rather than hold them in cash
Reader Portfolio
James and his wife 50 and 44
Description

Pensions, Isas and general investment accounts invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Send children to private schools, give children £160,000 each for home deposits and university costs, retire at ages 67 and 62 on £48,000 a year, give children inheritance, preserve capital value of investments, manage pensions lifetime allowance, consolidate pensions, investment return of 5 per cent a year, invest cash.

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

James and his wife are ages 50 and 44. He earns £195,000 a year plus a bonus of around £30,000. His wife earns £20,000 a year.

