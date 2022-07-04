Bargain Shares: Targeting undervalued tech winners

Net asset value (NAV) per share after performance fees increases 19 per cent to 155.2p in the 12 months to 31 March 2022

Post-period end disposal of stake in interactive investor (ii) realises £42.8mn to boost net cash to £61mn (20.6 per cent of NAV)

Augmentum Fintech (AUGM:116p), the first publicly-listed fintech fund in the UK, has delivered record NAV per share in the 2021/22 financial year, buoyed by £56.6mn of net gains on investments, half of which came from its 6.4 per cent stake in Grover, the Berlin-headquartered technology rentals platform.

In April 2022, the German company completed a Series C funding round, raising a total of $330m (£253mn) in debt and equity, lifting its valuation to more than $1bn and valuing Augmentum’s stake at £42.4mn. That’s more than three times the £12.9mn carrying value of the holding in the 2020/21 accounts, and 5.4 times the group’s total investment to date. Grover is a pioneer in technology rental subscription in Europe – the company has more than 1mn registered users – and continues to benefit from the secular shift in the way that consumers are using and accessing technology.