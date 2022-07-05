A light at the end of the tunnel

Overstocking by lighting customers impacts 2022/23 revenue and profit forecasts

Analysts downgrade 2023 revenue estimates by 10.5 per cent to £129.5mn and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts by a third to 9.3p

Dividend payout ratio to be cut from 50 per cent to a minimum of 25 per cent of net profit

Supreme (SUP:86p), a distributor and manufacturer that sells a range of products to discount retailers and supermarkets (B&M, Home Bargains and Poundland are all customers), has been impacted by customer over-stocking in its lighting division, as well as a slowdown in consumer sales in this high-margin category.

A high proportion of lighting sales are free-on-board (the vendor records a sale once shipment is made and the product is warehoused) which means that Supreme has long lead times and sales visibility. The over-stocking will take time to unwind, hence why analysts slashed their divisional revenue estimate from £28.3mn to £13.4mn, implying a decline in gross profit from £9mn to £4mn, which feeds through to a 23 per cent downgrade in group cash profit to £17.5mn.