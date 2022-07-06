Losing my appetite for Restaurant Group

We’re finally now starting to see the cost of living crisis start to bite. Two weeks ago Naked Wines (WINE) announced a profit warning which downed the stock by 50 per cent. This is despite it being one of the most shorted stocks on the exchange. Lots of stocks have seen a rout in recent weeks. For investors, it’s going to be tough. Nobody likes sharp drawdowns. But it’s also opportunity. And for traders, opportunities are plentiful so long as you stay on your toes. There may be 2,000+ stocks on the London Stock Exchange but only a handful are needed to trade profitably. Finding short-term short trades while keeping a lookout for the next longs that are breaking out of consolidated bases is a good strategy.

The summer period is generally quieter but this is a time to keep up the research. Nobody knows when the market will turn. It could be in two weeks or two years. But what I am sure of is that the new market leaders will show themselves in good time bottoming before the market and rallying on volume will before the indices start making a move.

I’m a firm believer in trading the trend. This is because you are playing the odds in your favour. Simply put, if a stock is trending upwards, then buying a breakout means you are going with the consensus. Going with the consensus view is often a good idea – fighting the market can be foolish and costly. The flip side is that if you have an excellent reason as to why the crowd is wrong then you may’ve just found an exceptional trade. More often though, if everyone wants to sell a stock then in my view it’s impossible to know when the selling will stop. You may be able to put a price on what the stock is worth, but the stock market runs on two things only: fear and greed.

If it wasn’t, then extreme valuations wouldn’t exist. Stocks wouldn’t trade at 20x revenues, and people wouldn’t pile into the SPACS. Did the Gamestock (US:GME) squeeze happen because the stock was intensely undervalued? Or did people do it for the laughs? It was a time where people had far too much money to gamble, and assets backed by money printing asset prices went crazy. It was fun but all good things come to an end. Those who entered the market from March 2020 onwards have likely blown the lot, and now it’s those who will see the market through to the new early bull stage left.