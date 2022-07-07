/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Stability makes Eli Lilly a pharma standout

A strong product portfolio and coherent growth plans justify the company's premium price tag
Stability makes Eli Lilly a pharma standout
July 7, 2022

Logic would suggest that in periods of economic turmoil, the pharmaceutical industry might offer a safe haven for investors. When consumers feel burdened by inflationary pressures, they will first look to cut spending on discretionary items, such as new clothes or electronics. Prescription drugs, on the other hand, are not luxuries that can so easily be done away with.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Earnings forecast to rocket
  • No imminent patent-expiry concerns
  • Pipeline focused on high-growth areas
  • Above-industry growth
Bear points
  • Rich forward multiple
  • Drug trial risks

But while demand for medicines may prove resilient in a recession, the risk profile of the sector’s largest names is decidedly mixed. In fact, many are grappling with the imminent loss of patent exclusivity on some of their best-selling drugs. This means that cheaper, generic versions will soon become widely available and erode profits. Future revenue growth wholly depends on bringing new products to market via the notoriously rigorous and expensive three-stage clinical trial process. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data