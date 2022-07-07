Top 50 ETFs 2022

We highlight the 50 ETFs providing the best targeted, cheapest and most efficient market exposures

From core holdings to inflation plays, the list covers all manner of options

This marks the ninth edition of the Investors’ Chronicle Top 50 ETFs list, highlighting the exchange traded funds (ETFs) we view as the most useful low-cost building blocks for an investment portfolio. We have once again chosen funds that track the most appropriate index, stick to a robust process and offer a combination of competitive pricing and good liquidity.

Of all the list's iterations, the 2022 edition has seen the least turnover from the previous year’s version, with just two changes versus an average of roughly 16 per year. We have also stuck with a structure introduced in 2019, with the list grouped into three sections that reflect how the ETFs in each might fit into a portfolio.

Core ETFs provide cheap, liquid and well targeted exposure to the mainstream markets that form the base of many portfolios, from the S&P 500 to the FTSE 100 and some key bond exposures. The funds in the Satellite group will often make up less of a portfolio but target something not necessarily covered by the core allocations – from dividend-paying stocks to smaller companies and specific investment factors such as value and momentum.

The Niche category contains some more specialist options, from commodity plays to thematic funds. Some investors might view certain funds in the latter two camps as core holdings, but it’s worth noting that they can come with greater risks.

Our bias to equity funds remains in place: 39 of the 50 options focus on shares, with the balance mainly in fixed income and commodity products. The list continues to focus predominantly on the Core and Satellite options.

Staying the course

But the list is largely unchanged from the 2021 version in terms of its constituents. Last year we replaced 12 ETFs – in part with an eye on one of 2022's predominant challenges for investors, inflation – and have had much bigger overhauls in the past in response to industry trends, but a mere two options have changed this time around. The most notable shift has been to drop one core UK equity fund – partly because of overlap with another name in the same group, and partly to make way for another bond fund with a focus on the threat of inflation and rising interest rates. The second change sees one factor fund exit the list in favour of a slightly cheaper rival offering the same exposures.

Investors will be familiar with the temptation to churn a portfolio for the sake of doing something, especially at times of volatility. But the list, in our view, continues to offer some staple funds, especially in the Core category, while also containing a diverse selection of more targeted funds for investors with a specific view or a more tactical approach. And thanks to the rejig last year and, to a degree, the changes made in 2020, the list already contains several options for investors worried about the threat of inflation.

In the absence of any significant shifts this year we have endeavoured to explain more thoroughly both the advantages and limitations of different choices, while also highlighting possible alternatives. Choices can come with opportunity costs: take our decision to back dividend ETFs via a more defensive approach – these are funds that can lag their racier peers in cyclical rallies but look less exposed to other problems – or our decision to persist with a cheap, established physical gold fund over some fairly new offerings with an ethical tilt. Likewise, the ESG funds that sit in our Core category follow a stricter methodology than many peers, but still have some notable shortcomings.

Inflation, value and the risks of timing

Investors will be well aware that most markets have struggled from late 2021 to the middle of this year, thanks to inflation soaring to multi-decade highs and central banks embarking on their most rapid bout of monetary tightening in decades. Most mainstream markets have struggled, and 'growth' assets have had a disastrous time. From a simple S&P 500 tracker to the Nasdaq ETF sitting in our list, some products have suffered chunky paper losses in recent months.

One solution to market chaos is to stay patient and ride out the storm, while holding a little of everything to ensure a diversified portfolio. Our list holds funds for all manner of different eventualities, from value factor ETFs to bond funds with a focus on inflation. Some such exposures may well have offset a little of the recent pain in markets.

Staple holdings over thematics

If the list is well stocked with essential core funds and a good spread of satellite options, it still lacks much of a focus on the thematic ETFs that until very recently attracted investors in their droves. As we noted last year, this reflects a desire to prioritise the building blocks of a portfolio over anything more niche. We also maintain reservations about the construction of many thematic ETFs, the fact that investors in such products sometimes need a savvy sense of market timing, and the fact that holding such funds require much more due diligence and understanding than buying the average passive.

Having said that, we do appreciate that investors take great interest in future themes and the funds that target them. We have therefore maintained a short list of thematic funds originally introduced in 2019, with a preference for relatively broad themes that should appeal to long-term investors.

In keeping with the practice of 2020 and 2021, we will also follow up the publication of our list with a feature outlining the thematic ETFs currently exciting our expert panel. Also note that our quarterly ETF industry update tends to detail new fund launches, including those with a thematic bent. Plenty of our previous coverage, for instance a discussion of the differing performance of cyber security ETFs amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, may also be worth a read in this context.

The process

To reiterate our criteria, we look for those ETFs that provide the best form of exposure to a given market, that are competitively priced and offer a good level of liquidity. The latter two points often lead us to back bigger ETFs – one explanation for the outsized presence of market leader iShares in the list. Good liquidity can reduce trading costs, limiting the risk that those costs eat into your end returns.

Our selections should be a starting point for your own research, and if we have dropped an ETF it doesn’t necessarily mean you should sell or shun it. We also make no promise that the funds in the list will top the performance charts in the near future. Instead, we seek to highlight essential building blocks for a well diversified portfolio, as well as more targeted options for specific circumstances and preferences.

A number of the problems we discuss, such as the presence of some potentially unwelcome stocks in the ESG funds, point to the fact that some investors may want to be more selective in a certain area. And of course you may well prefer your own stock selection, or active funds, over the passive approach.

Unfortunately, not all of our usual panellists were available to discuss the list this year, meaning four specialists have taken part in the process rather than the usual six. Those taking part have nevertheless provided invaluable input.

This year’s panel was: Daniel Al-Hariri, investment analyst at Nutmeg Lynn Hutchinson, head of passives at Charles Stanley David Liddell, chief executive of IpsoFacto Investor Peter Sleep, portfolio manager at Seven Investment Management

Click below to see this year's Top 50 ETFs:

IC Top 500 ETFs: Core

IC Top 500 ETFs: Satellite

IC Top 500 ETFs: Niche