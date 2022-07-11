Five Jim Slater stocks

Jim Slater, who died in 2015, is best known to UK investors as a specialist small-cap stock-picker. This was also the field where he first made his name.

After a brief career as an accountant, in 1963 Slater started writing a weekly column in the Daily Telegraph under the pseudonym ‘Capitalist’. The articles, as well as the shadow stock portfolio they tracked, were a staggering success. In its first two years, Capitalist’s picks rose 69 per cent, while the market put on a meagre 3.6 per cent.

Slater’s winning methods helped spark an explosion in the public’s interest in the stock market – and small caps in particular – when they first appeared in print. A similar upsurge in interest followed in the early nineties, after he outlined his methods in the popular 1992 book The Zulu Principle.