How do we plug our retirement income shortfall?

Jacob considers taking more investment risk to plug an approaching shortfall

Our specialists suggest making use of a chunky cash pile, among other things

Reader Portfolio Jacob and his wife 67 and 65 Description Annuities, workplace pensions, £930,000 in Sipps, Isa investments, premium bonds and a substantial level of cash Objectives Meet a significant income shortfall due in five years and leave a legacy for grandchildren if possible Portfolio type Investing for income

Jacob is 67 and his wife is 65. The two of them currently receive a gross annual income of just under £70,000 comprising various pensions, with Jacob’s wife’s state pension to commence next year. They also have self-invested personal pensions (Sipps) worth around £930,000 between them, a large amount of cash, some Isa holdings and other assets such as premium bonds.