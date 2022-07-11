/
How do we plug our retirement income shortfall?

A reader looks to tackle a future drop in retirement income
July 11, 2022
  • Jacob considers taking more investment risk to plug an approaching shortfall
  • Our specialists suggest making use of a chunky cash pile, among other things
Reader Portfolio
Jacob and his wife 67 and 65
Description

Annuities, workplace pensions, £930,000 in Sipps, Isa investments, premium bonds and a substantial level of cash

Objectives

Meet a significant income shortfall due in five years and leave a legacy for grandchildren if possible

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Jacob is 67 and his wife is 65. The two of them currently receive a gross annual income of just under £70,000 comprising various pensions, with Jacob’s wife’s state pension to commence next year. They also have self-invested personal pensions (Sipps) worth around £930,000 between them, a large amount of cash, some Isa holdings and other assets such as premium bonds.

