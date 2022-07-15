/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

Seven ways to maximise your retirement income

Harriet Meyer has some tips to help those approaching retirement make the most of their resources
Seven ways to maximise your retirement income
July 15, 2022

Whether you’re planning ahead for retirement or already drawing an income from your pension pot, the rising cost of living may be cause for concern. 

Keeping up with inflation is challenging, and over the decades its impact on your retirement savings and spending power can be dramatic. Meanwhile, stock market volatility is reducing investment returns, and it may feel harder than ever to ensure your pot will last for the rest of your life. 

Below, we look at several ways to potentially maximise your retirement income, and some important factors to consider when you’re taking an income from your pension. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data