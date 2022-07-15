Seven ways to maximise your retirement income

Whether you’re planning ahead for retirement or already drawing an income from your pension pot, the rising cost of living may be cause for concern.

Keeping up with inflation is challenging, and over the decades its impact on your retirement savings and spending power can be dramatic. Meanwhile, stock market volatility is reducing investment returns, and it may feel harder than ever to ensure your pot will last for the rest of your life.

Below, we look at several ways to potentially maximise your retirement income, and some important factors to consider when you’re taking an income from your pension.