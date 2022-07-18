Profit from a property wind down

5.5 per cent like-for-like growth in portfolio valuation in 2021/22 financial year

Net asset value (NAV) per share up from 274p to 281p

Full-year pre-tax profit of £5.8mn buoyed by £1.8mn revaluation uplift and £2mn of disposal gains

Annual dividend per share raised from 6.5p to 7p

Circle Property (CRC:242p), an internally managed Jersey-registered property company, completed £62mn of disposals (at 5 per cent premium to book value) from its £132m portfolio of well-located regional office properties in the 2021/22 financial year, and has completely deleveraged its balance sheet.

Following the post year-end sale of an office building in Bristol for £2.5mn (at 14.5 per cent premium to March 2022 valuation), the group retains £5.8mn of cash and has repaid all borrowings. The plan is to sell the remaining 10 properties (book value of £72.4mn) over the next 18-24 months and return all the cash to shareholders. The board are targeting a triple NAV of 275p a share, with the first of two capital returns to be made by March 2023.

There could be upside to the capital return given that that Circle’s Kents Hill Business Park, located next to the Kents Hill Conference Centre, Milton Keynes, includes 13,200 sq ft of vacant office space (at K3 Building) which is undergoing a £2.2mn refurbishment. The space has already been pre-let to logistics group Kuene + Nagel on a 10-year lease (without break) at a rent of £316,000 per year. The rent of £23.93 per sq ft creates a benchmark which will be reflected in the future valuations of buildings K1 and K2 (passing rent of £16.63 per sq ft). Furthermore, the combined £1.35mn passing rent roll from the three properties suggests upside to their proforma £15.7mn book value. They will now be marketed for sale ahead of completion of K3’s refurbishment.

Furthermore, high specification modern office fit-outs of Concorde Business Park, Maidenhead and 36 Great Charles Street, Birmingham have improved their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) credentials and letting interest from potential tenants, so have scope to generate additional rental income to underpin valuation uplifts.

Circle’s shares have kicked on 7.5 per cent since I covered the annual results (‘Creating a virtuous circle for shareholders’, 24 February 2022), and have delivered a 20 per cent total return since I first suggested buying (Alpha Research: ‘A deep value property play’, 21 February 2020). Including the final dividend of 3.5p a share to be paid for the year just ended, the holding has scope to deliver at least 15 per cent further upside from the wind down process, and potentially more if the remaining properties sell for more than book value as has been the case to date. Buy.

Simon Thompson was named Journalist of the Year at the 2022 Small Cap Awards.

