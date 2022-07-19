/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

11 Safe Yield stocks

Despite underperforming its benchmark, our 2021 Safe Yield cohort reveals why it has been a long-term winner
11 Safe Yield stocks
July 19, 2022

A quick scan through the Investors’ Chronicle archives confirms it: Algy Hall was not particularly fond of dividends. Time and again, this magazine’s former stock screen steward questioned the emphasis investors place on pay-outs, wondering why they loomed so large in stock pickers’ decision making

Algy’s main argument was that shareholders have a habit of misperceiving dividends – as a management duty, a freebie, or a means to an end – when they should instead think of them from a business owner’s perspective. From that viewpoint, dividends are one of several potential uses for spare cash, such as cutting debt, funding research and development or investing in capital projects.

A company that chooses to pay a dividend is making a simple, but somewhat inconsequential capital allocation decision to shift cash from one bank account (its own) to another (the investor’s). This also suggests it could think of no better way to spend the money.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data