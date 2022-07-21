/
Bearbull Income Fund: Looking for fresh dividend opportunities

Half year payout reflects a tougher market and prompts search for fresh income opportunities
July 21, 2022

Be upfront and get the bad news out of the way – advice that no PR person or politician has ever felt confident enough to follow. So the dividend distribution from the Bearbull Income Portfolio for the first half of 2022 was 10 per cent lower than 2021’s first half (see table). It was also the lowest level for the first half since 2012, which means it was below 2020’s Covid-affected payout.

Bearbull Income Portfolio distributions
Year ended Payout (£)ChangeFund yield (%)Cumulative payout (£)
20181st half6,396-9%4.1182,223
 2nd half9,18610%6.3191,409
 Total15,5811%5.2 
20191st half7,88223%5.5199,290
 2nd half8,719-5%5.9208,009
 Total16,6017%5.7 
20201st half5,223-34%4.5213,233
 2nd half5,290-39%4.7218,522
 Total10,513-37%4.6 
20211st half5,3422%4.1223,865
 2nd half7,63944%5.5231,504
 Total12,98223%4.8 
20221st half4,821-10%3.4236,325
Source: Investors' Chronicle

To sugar the pill a bit – the timing of payments meant there was just one first-half distribution from Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI), so there should be three in the second half. The snafu at insurance specialist R&Q Insurance (RQIH) – formerly Randall & Quilter – which cost 2021’s final dividend, was an event way out on the fuzzy end of the distribution curve so could it have been anticipated? Reverse engineer these two and the payout would have been 5 per cent higher than 2021.

