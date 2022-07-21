Bearbull Income Fund: Looking for fresh dividend opportunities

Be upfront and get the bad news out of the way – advice that no PR person or politician has ever felt confident enough to follow. So the dividend distribution from the Bearbull Income Portfolio for the first half of 2022 was 10 per cent lower than 2021’s first half (see table). It was also the lowest level for the first half since 2012, which means it was below 2020’s Covid-affected payout.

Bearbull Income Portfolio distributions Year ended Payout (£) Change Fund yield (%) Cumulative payout (£) 2018 1st half 6,396 -9% 4.1 182,223 2nd half 9,186 10% 6.3 191,409 Total 15,581 1% 5.2 2019 1st half 7,882 23% 5.5 199,290 2nd half 8,719 -5% 5.9 208,009 Total 16,601 7% 5.7 2020 1st half 5,223 -34% 4.5 213,233 2nd half 5,290 -39% 4.7 218,522 Total 10,513 -37% 4.6 2021 1st half 5,342 2% 4.1 223,865 2nd half 7,639 44% 5.5 231,504 Total 12,982 23% 4.8 2022 1st half 4,821 -10% 3.4 236,325 Source: Investors' Chronicle

To sugar the pill a bit – the timing of payments meant there was just one first-half distribution from Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI), so there should be three in the second half. The snafu at insurance specialist R&Q Insurance (RQIH) – formerly Randall & Quilter – which cost 2021’s final dividend, was an event way out on the fuzzy end of the distribution curve so could it have been anticipated? Reverse engineer these two and the payout would have been 5 per cent higher than 2021.