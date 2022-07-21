Riding positive earnings cycles

The FTSE SmallCap Technology index may have shed 41 per cent of its value in the first six months of 2022, but that’s not to say all technology companies have suffered in the savage bear market environment. Indeed, to skew the odds of a profitable outcome, I have been seeking out companies in earnings upgrade cycles.

For example, in the second quarter, I produced lengthy analyst reports for IC Alpha subscribers on Aim-traded fintech payments group Equals (EQLS:94.5p), and Brave Bison (BBSN:2.25p), a London-based social and digital media company that has undergone a dramatic transformation since a board room clear-out two years ago. Equals upgraded guidance earlier this month (‘First amongst Equals’, 6 July 2022), hence the 20 per cent share price gain since I first suggested buying (Alpha Research: ‘A high tech fintech payments opportunity’, 8 April 2022).

Brave Bison's share price performance is even better, rising 23 per cent since I initiated coverage (‘Alpha Research: A social marketing profit play for the digital age’, 10 May 2022). The small-cap company has upgraded guidance, too, and released a bullish first-half pre-close trading update that suggests the earnings momentum has some way to run.