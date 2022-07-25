Private Investor's Diary: Sowing the seeds of future growth

June was a miserable month leading to the S&P 500's worst first half since 1970. In the UK, it was the worst month since March 2020. Fears mounted that the impact of inflation on confidence and consumer disposable income would lead to recession. The Federal Reserve, and other central banks, continued to increase interest rates to reduce demand for goods and services. They see this as the only way to suppress inflation; sadly, it is starting to inflict pain. The upside is that it might successfully reduce inflation sooner than currently anticipated. The sell-off spilt over into commodities, with industrial metals such as nickel, copper and aluminium enduring a sharp decline of 20.1 per cent, 13.7 per cent and 12.2 per cent, respectively. Oil also fell back, with Brent crude down 6.0 per cent to $109 (£130.33) per barrel on 30 June. Wheat was down 17 per cent to levels last seen in early March, after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If these falls in commodity prices do not prove temporary, they should bring some relief to inflation in the coming months.

Equity markets had a bad month – H1 returns in brackets. Continental European markets were the worst, with the Italian MIB down 12.1per cent (20.1 per cent), German DAX down 11.2 per cent (19.5 per cent) and the French CAC down 8.4 per cent (17.2 per cent). In the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 8.7 per cent (29.5 per cent) and the S&P 500, 8.4 per cent (20.6 per cent). The FTSE 100 held up relatively well, down just 5.8 per cent (2.9 per cent). Mid and smaller companies, which are more sensitive to the UK economy, had a torrid time with Aim down 10.2 per cent (28.0 per cent), FTSE 250 down 8.6 per cent (20.5 per cent) and FTSE Small Cap down 6.7 per cent (16.4 per cent).

Sterling weakened further against the US dollar; at 1.199, it is down 11.6 per cent this year. Gold was down 6.1 per cent in 2022, although to a sterling-based holder, that translates into a 5.9 per cent gain. The 57 per cent fall in Bitcoin during H1 will have disabused those who thought it would protect against falling markets or inflation.